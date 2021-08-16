TCS ranks #4 in HFS Top 10 for Supply Chain Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked among the top four providers in the HFS Top 10 for Supply Chain Services.

The report analyzes 11 leading service providers across innovation, execution, and voice of the customer.

It looks at supply chain IT, business, and consulting services across supply chain planning, order management, inventory management, sourcing and procurement, aftermarket services, and sustainability. TCS was ranked number one for breadth and depth of offerings and delivery excellence and among the top two for scale and experience, expertise, as well as strategy and vision.

