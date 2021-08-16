Sagar Cement commences grinding operations at cement plant in MP

Sagar Cements announced that Satguru Cement, one of the company's subsidiaries, commenced its grinding operations at and the despatch of cement from its integrated cement plant under implementation in Madhya Pradesh on 15 August 2021.

While the clinker required for the above purpose is currently outsourced, the said plant's own clinker operations will also commence by the end of September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)