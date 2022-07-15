TCS ranks UK's #1 in Top 30 Software and IT services companies

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one by revenue among the Top 30 Suppliers of Software and IT Services (SITS) to the UK Market by industry analyst firm, TechMarketView.

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies.

TCS has retained its position as the UK's largest SITS provider. The company also performed very well in the revenue rankings by sub-category, topping the chart for Applications Operations, ranking #2 in IT/BP Services, and #3 in the Consulting and Solutions categories.

