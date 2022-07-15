Yes Bank partners with JC Flowers ARC for sale of identified stressed loan portfolio

-
ALSO READ
Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the December 2021 quarter
Gold Rock Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Mishtann Foods hits the roof after good response for Pink Rock Salt
Intellect Design Arena bucks trend after collaboration with Microsoft
Yes Bank receives upgrade in ratings for various bonds
-
The term sheet has now become effective as on 15 July 2022.
Accordingly, the Bank has decided that the JC Flowers ARC will be base bidder for a proposed sale of an identified stressed loan portfolio of the Bank aggregating to up to Rs. 48,000 crore.
In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank proposes to run a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis for sale of such portfolio using the JC Flowers ARC's bid as the base bid.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU