Board of Cravatex approves redemption of preference shares aggregating Rs 2.5 cr

At meeting held on 14 July 2022The Board of Cravatex at its meeting held on 14 July 2022 has approved the redemption of 25,00,000 nos. of 4% Non-convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company offered by the Preference Shareholders aggregating to Rs.2.50 crore.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital shall reduce to Rs 7.65 crore from Rs 10.15 crore as on 31 March 2022.
