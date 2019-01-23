JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ITC in spotlight ahead of Q3 result

Market trades almost flat
Business Standard

TCS recognised as Fastest Growing Brand of the Decade in IT Services sector

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been accredited as the fastest growing brand in the IT Services sector over the past decade.

TCS' brand value increased by 447 percent, from ,Z. Eq aittion in 2070 to 512.8 Billion in 2079 - according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its 201-9 IT Services rankings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements