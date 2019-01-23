-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been accredited as the fastest growing brand in the IT Services sector over the past decade.
TCS' brand value increased by 447 percent, from ,Z. Eq aittion in 2070 to 512.8 Billion in 2079 - according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its 201-9 IT Services rankings.
