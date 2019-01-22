Bullish Bonds & Holdings bag prestigious tenders from Govt. recognised CSIR Institutes

-
ALSO READ
Nine CETPs in TN to be modernised soon: CLRI official
CSIR transfers water purifying technology to pvt firm
CSIR announces prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award
IIT-H should remain relevant to 4th industrial revolution: Prez
Kerala rain fury: HC stays for 3 weeks declaration of ICAR entrance exam results
-
Bullish Bonds & Holdings, through its 100% subsidiary East West Freight Carriers, has bagged tender(s) from multiple Governments recognised CSIR institutes.
Under these contracts, EWFCL will provide total Logistic Solutions to these Government recognised CSIR - Institutes including - 1) Centre for Cellular Microbiology 2) Central Food Technology Research Institute 3) National Botanical Research Institute 4) Institute ofHimalayan Bioresources Technology 5) Central Institute ofMedicinal & Aromatic Plants 6) Central Drug Research Institute 7) National Botanical Research Institute
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU