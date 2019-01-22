JUST IN
Business Standard

Bullish Bonds & Holdings bag prestigious tenders from Govt. recognised CSIR Institutes

Capital Market 

Bullish Bonds & Holdings, through its 100% subsidiary East West Freight Carriers, has bagged tender(s) from multiple Governments recognised CSIR institutes.

Under these contracts, EWFCL will provide total Logistic Solutions to these Government recognised CSIR - Institutes including - 1) Centre for Cellular Microbiology 2) Central Food Technology Research Institute 3) National Botanical Research Institute 4) Institute ofHimalayan Bioresources Technology 5) Central Institute ofMedicinal & Aromatic Plants 6) Central Drug Research Institute 7) National Botanical Research Institute

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 13:11 IST

