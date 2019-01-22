JUST IN
Maharashtra Seamless gets NCLT approval for acquisition of United Seamless Tabulaar

Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Maharashtra Seamless announced that Hyderabad Bench of National Company Law Tribunal on 21 January 2019 has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the Company (resolution applicant) for acquisition of United Seamless Tabulaar (USTPL) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) initiated against USTPL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (''IBC'').

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 10:45 IST

