TCS recognized as Leader in Application Transformation Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Services, for the second time in a row.

According to the report, clients value TCS' co-innovation approach in large scale application services engagements which helps TCS win large deals that include modernization in scope. Highlighted as strengths are TCS' significant investments in building a strong portfolio of application transformation solutions, underpinned by a mature suite of flagship IPs and verticalized solutions. The report also said that clients appreciate TCS' talent management and technical competence of delivery engineers.

