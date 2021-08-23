Religare Enterprises allots 44.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 44,06,150 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Plan 2019.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,136,486,630/- divided into 313,648,663 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,180,548,130/- divided into 318,054,813 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

