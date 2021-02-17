Finolex Cables launches RPVC conduits

Finolex Cables announced the addition of conduit and fittings to its repertoire. The conduits are manufactured at its state-of-the-art Goa plant from specially formulated PVC to meet the most stringent India & International standards.

These are made of high impact resistance materials which make them safe to use across varied environmental conditions.

The conduits are available in 19"-32" diameters in Light, Medium and Heavy stress specifications. Along with conduits Finolex also offers commonly used fittings like junction boxes, bends, inspection bends etc.

Finolex perceives the conduit business as an opportunity to start a business relationship with the Project Developer at the initial stage itself, after which, Wires, MCBs, Switches, Lighting will be required to complete the electrical requirements of a project/home

