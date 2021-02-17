Board of Adhunik Industries approves change in company name

-
At meeting held on 17 February 2021The Board of Adhunik Industries at its meeting held on 17 February 2021 has approved change in company name to Incredible Industries. The name availability is granted by the office of Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India vide its Letter dated 10 February 2021.
