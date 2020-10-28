TCS selected as strategic partner for managed IT services by Belgian insurer AG

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner for managed IT services by AG, a leading Belgian insurer, to help enhance the latter's digital channels and modernize its IT systems, leveraging TCS' Machine First approach.
AG will leverage TCS' technology expertise and extensive experience in the insurance domain to modernize its application stack and enhance current core insurance services and digital channels. The outcome of this partnership will be a robust, future-proof IT foundation that will improve agility, strengthen operational resilience, and deliver superior user and customer experiences.
Additionally, TCS will creatively leverage its investments in research and innovation around technologies like IoT, big data, blockchain, machine learning and AI to help AG reimagine products, processes and services.
In this co-innovation journey, TCS teams will work closely with the insurer's business users as well as promising startups from TCS' Co-innovation Network, through the discovery, definition, refinement and delivery phases leveraging the facilities at the TCS Pace Port. The resultant innovations are expected to stimulate growth and further strengthen AG's position in the market.
