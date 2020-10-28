Board of Tata Motors approves change in directorate

-
-
On 27 October 2020The Board of Tata Motors approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 27 October 2020 -
Resignation of Dr. Ralf Speth (DIN: 03318908) as an Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company.
Appointment of Thierry Bollor(DIN:08935293) as an Additional and Non Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Company.
Change in designation of Mitsuhiko Yasmashita (DIN:08871753) from Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director to Additional and Non-Executive NonIndependent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation.
Appointment of Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary (DIN:08485334) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.
