Board of Tata Motors approves change in directorate

On 27 October 2020

The Board of Tata Motors approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 27 October 2020 -

Resignation of Dr. Ralf Speth (DIN: 03318908) as an Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company.

Appointment of Thierry Bollor(DIN:08935293) as an Additional and Non Executive (Non-Independent) Director of the Company.

Change in designation of Mitsuhiko Yasmashita (DIN:08871753) from Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director to Additional and Non-Executive NonIndependent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation.

Appointment of Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary (DIN:08485334) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)