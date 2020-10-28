Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with Fincantieri

Cochin Shipyard and Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-operation in the areas of Design, Ship Building, Ship Repair, Marine Equipment Manufacturing, besides Training & Skill Development.

This Agreement sets the ground for a strategic partnership aimed at business development for mutual benefit as well as potential indigenization in the identified areas of cooperation in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' vision of GoI.

From an innovation standpoint, this agreement will kick-start the development of cutting-edge solutions in strategic advanced sectors in India, aimed at offering latest technology products both for the Indian as well as global markets.

