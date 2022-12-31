TCS to announce Q3 results on January 9

The IT major said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Monday, 9 January 2023 to consider and approve the audited standalone as well as consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month period ending 31 December 2022.

The board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

The IT firm said that the third interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 which is the record date fixed for this purpose.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The company reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,431 crore on 4.8% increase in revenue to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

Shares of TCS shed 0.31% to close at Rs 3,259.25 on Friday, 30 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)