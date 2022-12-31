U.S. stocks close lower on Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 shed 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.11% to 10,466.88.
Friday marked the final day of trading in what has been a painful year for stocks. All three of the major averages suffered their worst year since 2008 and snapped a three-year win streak.
All three major averages registered their biggest one-year percentage declines since the 2008 financial crisis, with the S&P 500 posting a 19.4% fall for 2022, Nasdaq finishing down 33% and the Dow losing 8.7% for the year.
The Fed and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates to fight soaring inflation stemming from supply chain problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic and an energy crisis related to oil producer Russia's Ukraine invasion.
