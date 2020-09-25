TCS to build IT infra for fashion retail chain maurices

TCS rose 2.17% to Rs 2,382.10 after the IT major said that it will build the technology infrastructure for US and Canada-based women's fashion retail chain, maurices.

maurices selected TCS as its digital transformation partner to help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey.

TCS will help maurices strategize, create and operationalize the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt. In addition, TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features. The project will also involve a refreshed, upgraded ecommerce platform that will facilitate quicker business decisions and faster go-to-market responses to industry or fashion trends.

TCS reported a 12.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,049 crore on a 4.06% fall in net sales to Rs 38,322 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years.

