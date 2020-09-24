Fortis Healthcare rises over 4% in three sessions

Fortis Healthcare rose 1.33% to Rs 136.70, extending gains for third consecutive session.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare jumped 4.15% in three consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of 131.25 on Monday, 21 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Fortis Healthcare reported a net loss of Rs 187.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 78.01 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales in Q1 FY21 fell 46.8% to Rs 605.95 crore from Rs 1,138.31 crore reported in Q1 FY20.

Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai and Sri Lanka with 36 healthcare facilities, approximately 4,000 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centres.

The scrip has risen 20.75% from its 52-week low of Rs 113.20 hit on 26 May 2020.

