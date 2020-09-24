Fortis Healthcare rises over 4% in three sessions

-
ALSO READ
Fortis Healthcare slips after dismal Q4 performance
Fortis Healthcare slips after posting Q1 net loss of Rs Rs 179 cr
ICRA upgrades ratings of Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Healthcare announces appointment of CEO of SRL
Fortis sets up isolation wards across all its hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Fortis Healthcare rose 1.33% to Rs 136.70, extending gains for third consecutive session.
Shares of Fortis Healthcare jumped 4.15% in three consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of 131.25 on Monday, 21 September 2020.
On a consolidated basis, Fortis Healthcare reported a net loss of Rs 187.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 78.01 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales in Q1 FY21 fell 46.8% to Rs 605.95 crore from Rs 1,138.31 crore reported in Q1 FY20.
Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai and Sri Lanka with 36 healthcare facilities, approximately 4,000 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centres.
The scrip has risen 20.75% from its 52-week low of Rs 113.20 hit on 26 May 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU