Ashok Leyland Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2020.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2020.

Ashok Leyland Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 67.45 at 14:41 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 563. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd lost 7.49% to Rs 140.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd shed 7.24% to Rs 172.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd plummeted 6.93% to Rs 129.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30206 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)