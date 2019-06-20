TCS wins 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Digital Transformation

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been recognized for Excellence in Digital Transformation in the 2019 Pega Partner Awards.
The award recognizes TCS for developing and delivering digital process automation (DPA) solutions for clients within the financialservices industry. Solutions include digital technologies such as Al and automation to transform business processes and reimagine the customer experience.
