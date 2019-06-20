Magma Fincorp bags award for 'Best NBFC of the Year 2019'

-
-
At India Banking Summit and Awards 2019Magma Fincorp has bagged the Best NBFC of the Year 2019 Award at the recently held India Banking Summit and Awards 2019 for showcasing strength amid challenging times. The award was introduced to acknowledge and reward exceptional performances of the trailblazers of the financial sector, on the face of an ever increasing competitive market scenario.
