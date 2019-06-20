JUST IN
Growth impulses have weakened significantly: Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting
Business Standard

Magma Fincorp bags award for 'Best NBFC of the Year 2019'

Capital Market 

At India Banking Summit and Awards 2019

Magma Fincorp has bagged the Best NBFC of the Year 2019 Award at the recently held India Banking Summit and Awards 2019 for showcasing strength amid challenging times. The award was introduced to acknowledge and reward exceptional performances of the trailblazers of the financial sector, on the face of an ever increasing competitive market scenario.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 18:34 IST

