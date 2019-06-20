Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves raising capital up to Rs 500 cr

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the March 2019 quarter
Aavas Financiers jumps after fresh refinance assistance from NHB
AU Small Finance Bank gains after entering into agreement
Board of Can Fin Homes approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr through equity route
Board of Can Fin Homes approves fund raising up to Rs 6000 cr though debt route
-
At meeting held on 20 June 2019The Board of AU Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 20 June 2019 has approved to augment the capital by issue of Basel II compliant, Rated, Unlisted,Tier II, Unsecured Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures, being classified as subordinated debt in one or more tranches upto Rs. 500 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU