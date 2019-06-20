JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Econo Trade India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Board of AU Small Finance Bank approves raising capital up to Rs 500 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 20 June 2019

The Board of AU Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 20 June 2019 has approved to augment the capital by issue of Basel II compliant, Rated, Unlisted,Tier II, Unsecured Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures, being classified as subordinated debt in one or more tranches upto Rs. 500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 18:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU