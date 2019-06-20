Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices of Dzire

India announced that Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both Petrol and Diesel).

Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant.

This will result in price increase in all variants of Dzire. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in and region shall vary from Rs. 5,82,613 to Rs. 9,57,622.

The same shall be w.e.f. 20 June, 2019.

