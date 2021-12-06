TeamLease Services sells subsidiary for Rs 4.70 cr

TeamLease Services executed a share purchase agreement for selling its entire shareholding in IIJT Education for Rs 4.70 crore on Thursday, 2 December 2021.

The company completed the formalities of the share purchase agreement on Friday, 3 December 2021. With this sale, IJT Education has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of TeamLease Group. The sale shall have no adverse impact on the operations of TeamLease Services, the company further stated.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.34 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 18.61 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped 34.9% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 1,523.56 crore.

Shares of TeamLease Services advanced 3.13% to Rs 4,251.75 on BSE. TeamLease Services is a human resource company offering a range of solutions to employers for their hiring, productivity and scale challenges.

