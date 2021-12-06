Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.03 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11950 shares
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 December 2021.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.03 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11950 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.297.85. Volumes stood at 11704 shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 13588 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5409 shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.734.40. Volumes stood at 3687 shares in the last session.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd saw volume of 72565 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30594 shares. The stock dropped 1.90% to Rs.1,834.95. Volumes stood at 31597 shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 33565 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20301 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,342.40. Volumes stood at 11416 shares in the last session.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 3.41 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.19% to Rs.276.05. Volumes stood at 53352 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU