Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 December 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.03 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 58.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11950 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.297.85. Volumes stood at 11704 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 13588 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5409 shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.734.40. Volumes stood at 3687 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd saw volume of 72565 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30594 shares. The stock dropped 1.90% to Rs.1,834.95. Volumes stood at 31597 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 33565 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20301 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,342.40. Volumes stood at 11416 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 3.41 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.19% to Rs.276.05. Volumes stood at 53352 shares in the last session.

