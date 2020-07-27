Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.81%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 670.95, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% drop in NIFTY and a 14.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 670.95, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11158. The Sensex is at 38037.13, down 0.24%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 23.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 19.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17286, up 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 669.5, up 2.7% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% drop in NIFTY and a 14.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 13.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

