Persistent Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Leisure Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd and Omaxe Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2020.

Persistent Systems Ltd spiked 12.91% to Rs 873 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7251 shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd soared 8.91% to Rs 261.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35269 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd surged 5.28% to Rs 176.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd advanced 4.99% to Rs 138.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34336 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd jumped 4.94% to Rs 69.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

