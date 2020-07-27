Poly Medicure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2020.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2020.

Poly Medicure Ltd soared 12.32% to Rs 423 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23063 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd surged 11.68% to Rs 16.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1587 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd spiked 11.50% to Rs 1773.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7877 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spurt 9.95% to Rs 70.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77950 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd added 9.92% to Rs 46.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2092 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)