Tech Mahindra strengthens its partnership with Telefonica Germany

Tech Mahindra announced strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany / O2 , a leading telecommunications provider from Germany, to drive their end to end IT transformation. Through this digital transformation, Tech Mahindra will support Telefonica Germany / O2 to deliver faster product launches and provide a more 'human centered' experience to its customers in the mass market segment.
Telefonica Germany / O2 is connecting most people with its mobile network in Germany and is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers, with 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3 million broadband lines.
In August 2020, Telefonica Germany / O2 selected Tech Mahindra to drive its network and services operations, in addition to developing use cases for 5G, Artificial Intelligence (Al), and Machine Learning technologies. This announcement further strengthens Tech Mahindra and Telefonica Germany's two-decade long partnership and reiterates Tech Mahindra's expertise in delivering large scale digital transformation programs.
Tech Mahindra will provide a 'digital first' experience by leveraging OOTB (Out of the Box) process libraries and its capabilities across digital technologies like BSS (Business Support Systems), Customer Experience, Cloud, Data & Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (Al). This multi-year engagement involving modernization of existing stacks based on cloud native products will accelerate Telefonica Germany's digital journey and help achieve its vision to become a digital champion.
