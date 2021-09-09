Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 4.16%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 22.38% over last one month compared to 7.55% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.75% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 4.16% today to trade at Rs 444.5. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.4% to quote at 1634.96. The index is up 7.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd increased 1.61% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 0.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 33.66 % over last one year compared to the 52.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 22.38% over last one month compared to 7.55% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28226 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445 on 09 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 56 on 04 Sep 2020.

