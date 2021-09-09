TCS wins contract from South American airline Avianca

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, as a strategic partner in its cloud transformation journey.

TCS will modernize Avianca's IT infrastructure and build a new future-ready cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure. Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the airline industry and its extensive experience in successfully executing large transformation programs, TCS will help the airline migrate 129 core applications to the cloud and will also manage the new cloud estate.

TCS will leverage its proprietary automation tools and accelerators to drive this transformation, reducing the time-to-market and delivering superior business outcomes. These include TCS Cloud Counsel, a digitized cloud candidature assessment toolset, and TCS Cloud Mason which helps organizations rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms.

The new digital core will provide an integrated environment that will enhance Avianca's business agility, operational resilience, adaptability and future-readiness. Additionally, the cloud-based infrastructure will have a significantly reduced carbon footprint that will help Avianca get closer to its sustainability goals.

The new cloud-based digital core that we design and build, will have a tremendous impact on their overall operations, sustainability and future growth, said Sowmya Rajagopalan, Head of Americas, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality (TTH), TCS.

Shares of TCS fell 1.07% to settle at Rs 3,774.10 yesterday, 8 September 2021.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

