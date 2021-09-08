Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd, PTC India Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Limited are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2021.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 4.83% to Rs 14.79 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd tumbled 4.01% to Rs 299.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd crashed 4.00% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd dropped 3.48% to Rs 693.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25122 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Limited slipped 3.45% to Rs 3994.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56135 shares in the past one month.

