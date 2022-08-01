Tejas Networks wins Rs 298 cr contract from Power Grid

Tejas Networks announced that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 298 crore for the supply, installation, commissioning and support of its state-of-the-art optical networking equipment, for the augmentation of Power Grid Corporation of India's (PGCIL) pan-India telecom backbone and access networks.

As part of this contract, Tejas will deploy a wide range of its versatile family of products including TJ1600 multi-terabit OTN cross-connects and 100G/200G DWDM systems with advanced Flex-grid ROADM functionality, TJ1400P series of MPLSTP/Carrier Ethernet switches, along with TejNMS, its universal, multi-technology network management system to create a scalable and high-capacity network for PGCIL.

