Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline 18.3% in July

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in July 2022 sold 5,360 tractors as against 6,564 tractors sold in July 2021, recording a decline of 18.3%.
Domestic tractor sales in July 2022 declined by 22.3% to 4,704 tractors as against 6,055 tractors sold in July 2021.
Export tractor sales in July 2022 stood at 656 tractors as against 509 tractors sold in July 2021, registering a growth of 28.9%
