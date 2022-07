Elgi Equipments acquires minor stake in First Energy TN 1

Elgi Equipments has acquired 14,40,000 shares constituting 6.55% of paid up share capital in First Energy TN 1 (FETPL).

The object of acquisition of 6.55% shareholding is to comply with the minimum shareholding requirement of 26% under the captive project rules along with other captive users.

FETPL develops and operates captive power plant and solar power plant on built-own-operate basis to undertake business and meet the captive consumption requirements of captive users.

