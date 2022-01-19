Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for November 2021 on 18 January 2021.Total wireless subscribers increased from 116.63 crore at the end of October 2021 to 116.75 crore at the end of November 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.10%.
Reliance Jio added 20,19,362 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 42,86,18,125 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 0.35%.
Bharti Airtel (down 0.69%) added 13,18,251 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35,52,94,534 crore.
Vodafone Idea (down 3.73%) lost 18,97,050 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 26,71,29,032 crore.
As on 30th November 2021, the private access service providers held 90.03% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of 9.97%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU