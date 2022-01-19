Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for November 2021 on 18 January 2021.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 116.63 crore at the end of October 2021 to 116.75 crore at the end of November 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.10%.

Reliance Jio added 20,19,362 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 42,86,18,125 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 0.35%.

Bharti Airtel (down 0.69%) added 13,18,251 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35,52,94,534 crore.

Vodafone Idea (down 3.73%) lost 18,97,050 subscribers in the month of November 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 26,71,29,032 crore.

As on 30th November 2021, the private access service providers held 90.03% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of 9.97%.

