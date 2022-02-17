Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd in demand

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1276.4, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.28% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1276.4, up 4.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has risen around 6.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17544.25, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1270.25, up 3.95% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 11.28% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)