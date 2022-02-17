Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd sees good buying

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2420, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% jump in NIFTY and a 3.38% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2420, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has slipped around 9.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17544.25, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

