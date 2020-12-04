Telecom stocks turn volatile after Trai data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released telecom subscription data for September 2020 on Thursday, 3 December 2020.

Bharti Airtel (up 2.72%) added 37.79 lakh new subscribers in the month of September 2020 and its total subscriber based stood at 32.66 crore. Bharti Airtel pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

Reliance Jio added 14.61 lakh new subscriber in the month of September 2020. Jio's total subscriber base stands at 40.41 crore as of September 2020. Reliance Industries (RIL) (down 0.87%) controls Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Idea (down 1.11%) lost 46.53 subscribers in September 2020 and its subscriber base shrinked to 29.54 crore as of September 2020.

In the past one month, Vodafone Idea has rallied 16.88%, Bharti Airtel gained 9.47% while Reliance Industries rose 1.72%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)