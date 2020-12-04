ADF Foods hits record high; Infinity Holdings buys stake via bulk deals

-
ALSO READ
ADF Foods spurts after Ashish Kacholia picks stake
L&T Finance Holdings gains after good Q2 numbers
FMCG shares fall
Authum Investment & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
ADF Foods hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 527.75 after the counter reported multiple bulk deals on NSE on Thursday (3 December 2020).The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 527.75 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 506.30 to Rs 527.75 so far.
On Thursday, 3 December 2020, Infinity Holdings bought 4 lakh equity shares (or 1.99% equity) of ADF Foods at Rs 501.20 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. Separately, Infinity Holdings purchased another 12 lakh equity shares (or 5.99% equity) of ADF Foods at Rs 499.04 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
Sunil Singhania owned-Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-I sold 1.90 lakh equity shares (or 0.94% equity) of ADF Foods at Rs 499 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 4 lakh equity shares (or 1.99% equity) of ADF Foods at Rs 501.20 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
Ebony Advisors LLP sold 4 lakh equity shares (or 1.99% equity) of ADF Foods at Rs 498.75 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
As of 30 September 2020, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-I held 2.50% stake, Authum Investment & Infrastructure held 20.43% stake and Ebony Advisors LLP held 2% stake in the company.
ADF Foods' consolidated net profit jumped 35.4% to Rs 12.58 crore on a 56.8% surge in net sales to Rs 94.29 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
ADF Foods is engaged in the business of meal accompliments, can food & ready-to-eat and frozen foods. The firm manufactures and exports food products, such as pickles, chutneys, ready to eat items, paste and sauces, frozen foods and spices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU