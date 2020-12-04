Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Power Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Star Cement Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2020.

Adani Power Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Star Cement Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2020.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd surged 13.39% to Rs 340 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1252 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd soared 9.79% to Rs 59.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd spiked 9.04% to Rs 88.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd spurt 7.21% to Rs 97.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23753 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd exploded 6.60% to Rs 65.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65195 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)