Thermax gains on bagging order worth Rs 293 cr

-
ALSO READ
Thermax subsidiary signs tech agreement with Steinmiller Babcock
Thermax spurts after Rs 250-cr order win
Thermax soars after stellar Q4 performance
Thermax gains after recording PAT of Rs 42-cr in Q1 FY22
Thermax partners with Steinmtiller Babcock Environment for waste to energy solutions
-
Thermax rose 1.92% to Rs 1387.05 after the group bagged an order worth Rs 293 crore for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.
The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has concluded a Rs 293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3 x oil & gas fired boilers on EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.
The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning and testing of the 3 x oil & gas fired boilers. This turnkey project based on EPC encompasses civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, control & instrumentation (E,C&I) work.
"TBWES has won the order in this competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to quality standards, manufacturing and EPC capabilities," says Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax.
Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. Its business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.
Thermax reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 58.3% YoY to Rs 1,052.36 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU