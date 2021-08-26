Thermax gains on bagging order worth Rs 293 cr

Thermax rose 1.92% to Rs 1387.05 after the group bagged an order worth Rs 293 crore for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has concluded a Rs 293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3 x oil & gas fired boilers on EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning and testing of the 3 x oil & gas fired boilers. This turnkey project based on EPC encompasses civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, control & instrumentation (E,C&I) work.

"TBWES has won the order in this competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to quality standards, manufacturing and EPC capabilities," says Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. Its business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.

Thermax reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 58.3% YoY to Rs 1,052.36 crore.

