Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GE T&D India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd soared 12.86% to Rs 147.4 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90410 shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 146.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17148 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 519.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19584 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd spurt 7.66% to Rs 3725. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10275 shares in the past one month.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd added 7.28% to Rs 2100.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3668 shares in the past one month.

