Affle (India) hits the roof after board approves 5-for-1 stock split

Affle (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 4,180.45 after the company's board approved a stock split of company's one equity share of face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

The company said the stock split is subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. The record date for the stock split is 8 October 2021.

Affle (India) is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. Affle (India) posted a 90.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore on 70% rise in net sales to Rs 152.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

