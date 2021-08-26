Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
HLE Glascoat Ltd, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Hind Rectifiers Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2021.
Raj Oil Mills Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 67.7 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6408 shares in the past one month.
HLE Glascoat Ltd surged 16.14% to Rs 4112.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1554 shares in the past one month.
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd soared 11.49% to Rs 355.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11208 shares in the past one month.
Hind Rectifiers Ltd rose 11.20% to Rs 204. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7480 shares in the past one month.
Mazda Ltd jumped 10.59% to Rs 618.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2506 shares in the past one month.
