Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC launch India Trekking Tours

Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, having identified strong pent-up demand for outdoor and adventure travel, have curated a distinctive portfolio, India Trekking Tours - timed perfectly with the onset of the Country's trekking season.

The companies product range captures India's diversity of breath-taking mountainous terrain: Sikkim's dramatic landscapes, turquoise alpine lakes of Kashmir, arid desert topography of Ladakh, lush valleys of Himachal and Uttarakhand awash with vibrant flora-fauna, mountain springs and the source of her mighty rivers, quaint picturesque villages, temples/monasteries, to the highest summit of all - the Everest Base Camp

