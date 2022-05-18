Board of Savita Oil Technologies to consider investment in an EV charging services provider

The Board of Savita Oil Technologies will meet on 23 May 2022 to consider proposal of making an investment up to Rs 35 crore in two or more tranches in equity shares and/or preference shares in Tesco Charge Zone.

This company is based in Vadodara, Gujarat and is engaged in the business of electric vehicle charging services through fast DC/AC chargers as well as battery swapping stations for electric vehicles amongst related activities.

