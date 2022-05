Board of DCM Shriram approves investment for captive power and expansion purpose

At meeting held on 17 May 2022

The Board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 17 May 2022 has approved an equity investment of Rs 65 crore for minimum 26% equity stake in a Special Purpose Vehicle to be created for setting up a Wind Solar Hybrid renewable power project. The company will get 50 MW of renewable power supply from the SPV.

The Board also approved an investment of upto Rs 57.10 crore to manufacture sulphate of potash (K2SO4) with a capacity of 4,600 TPA at its Hariawan (U.P.) sugar facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)