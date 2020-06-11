Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel launch 'Assured' program for safety in travel

-
Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel jointly launched 'Assured' - a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era.
The companies have partnered with Apollo Clinics - a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, the expert in the healthcare sector, to jointly set a benchmark for safety in travel.
To build confidence that it is safe to travel again, the companies have worked jointly with partners across the travel eco-system to create the Thomas Cook & SOTC Assured program, that ensures meticulous health and safety protocols - at every stage of the customer journey - from the various contactless booking processes, safe physical outlets & processes at the sales/servicing pre tour stage, as well as the on-tour stage.
The Assured Program also defines a series of comprehensive health and safety measures in place across every travel touch-point from airports, airlines, local transportation, hotels, restaurants and attractions and encompasses employees and suppliers, sellers and channels, including franchisees & customers.
